How to be a leader in healthcare communications

At the 34th Annual Manny Awards ConcentricLife co-founders Ken Begasse, Jr. (CEO) and Jennifer Brekke (president) share their thoughts on the characteristics that a great leader possesses, what makes agencies successful, and how to be effective agency partners.
“Focus on the experience and not the outcome,” said Brekke. “Bring your whole self to work; don’t be afraid to bring ideas to the table.”