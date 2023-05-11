How to be a leader in healthcare communications

At the 34th Annual Manny Awards ConcentricLife co-founders Ken Begasse, Jr. (CEO) and Jennifer Brekke (president) share their thoughts on the characteristics that a great leader possesses, what makes agencies successful, and how to be effective agency partners.

“Focus on the experience and not the outcome,” said Brekke. “Bring your whole self to work; don’t be afraid to bring ideas to the table.” 

 

 

 

