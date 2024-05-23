HPV vaccine provides real benefits for men, analysis shows

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-23 17:20:452024-05-24 09:22:00HPV vaccine provides real benefits for men, analysis shows
May 23 (Reuters) – Vaccination of boys and men against the human papillomavirus (HPV) reduces their risk of head and neck cancers and other malignancies, a new analysis shows, adding to the vaccine’s proven benefit in protecting women from cervical cancer.
The study of more than 3.4 million people is one of the first long-term analyses of the vaccine’s real-world effect on preventing HPV-related cancers of the head and neck, anal areas, penis, vulva, vagina and cervix, researchers said.