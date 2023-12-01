HRH The Princess Royal recognizes IPG Health Medical Communications for industry leading training program

IPG Health Medical Communications’ industry-leading early career training program, Fuel (Future Experts and Leaders), has received an Award for delivering sustainable training to new recruits in the healthcare communications sector. The Princess Royal Training Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to learning and development.

Building on the network’s distinguishing proactive career management (PCM) approach, IPG Health Medical Communications introduced Fuel in 2021 to equip trainees with the skills, experiences, and networks needed to successfully launch their careers. Over 120 associates have taken part in the program in the UK, so far. Associates are either office-based in Macclesfield, Manchester, Glasgow, Oxford, or London, or access the program remotely. In a survey, 100% of associates reported that the program met their expectations. HRH The Princess Royal, President of the City and Guilds of London Institute, awarded IPG Health Medical Communications at a ceremony at St. James’ Palace in recognition of its outstanding training and skills development program, proven to have had a significant positive impact on their organization and people.

Caroline Smith, Executive Director, Talent said: “Here at IPG Health Medical Communications, we are driven by a healthy obsession with doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people. We take our responsibility seriously when it comes to ensuring our people have endless opportunities to grow, develop new skills, and be challenged in a variety of ways. Fuel is our latest initiative to this end, and to have it recognized as one of the top training program in the industry and across the UK is a great source of pride for all of us.”

Charlie Buckwell, Chief Medical Communications Officer said: “Fuel is a pioneering program which reflects our commitment to leadership in Medical Communications, and to providing world-class careers for the people in our team. To achieve this recognition by the HRH Princess Royal Training Award inspires us to go even further.”

Now in its eighth year, The Princess Royal Training Awards continue to recognize organizations that truly demonstrate exceptional commitment to learning and development. With skills shortages across the UK increasing and job vacancies doubling, creating engaging learning program to grow and retain new and existing talent has never been more crucial.

About IPG Health Medical Communications

Part of the global IPG Health network, IPG Health Medical Communications is home to the network’s eight Medical Communications agencies spread across the U.S. and U.K. We are 800 experts obsessed with combining science, creativity and technology to create exceptional medical communications solutions for our clients.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,500+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviours that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades in 2023 including “Healthcare Network of the Year” at Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List, Clio Health Awards, the Manny Awards and the New York Festivals Health Awards, as well as “Network of the Year” at the London International Awards and MM+M Awards. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

Source: IPG Health