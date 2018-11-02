(Reuters) – AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) said on Friday rival biosimilar versions of its best-selling drug Humira were available in Europe at discounts ranging from 10 percent to 80 percent.

The company expects 2019 price of Humira in the United States to be very similar to 2018 rates, AbbVie executives said on a conference call.

Rivals began launching biosimilar versions of Humira in Europe last month, fuelling investor concerns about the impact of rising competition in the region.

Biosimilar versions of the rheumatoid arthritis medicine are not yet available in the United States.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-abbvie-results-humira/humira-biosimilars-available-at-up-to-80-percent-discount-in-europe-abbvie-idUSKCN1N71NZ