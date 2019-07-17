LONDON – July 17, 2019 – Huntsworth PLC (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group, announced the appointment of Helen Apostolidis to the position of Chief Talent Officer (CTO).

Prior to joining Huntsworth, Apostolidis held previous positions of Vice President of Global Human Resources (HR) for Publicis Health Communications and CTO of WPP’s Red Fuse Communications Group, where Apostolidis was responsible for partnering with the global leadership team in building and overseeing the talent acquisition/retention and growth as they expanded their business.

“We are delighted to have such an experienced CTO across the human resource function join our team,” stated Neil Jones, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), “She is the ideal person to lead our people strategy as we enter the next stage of Huntsworth development.”

Huntsworth invests in innovative businesses and inspirational talent to deliver solutions for the health and wellness industries and communication clients. Apostolidis will lead on all initiatives so that Huntsworth agencies can continue to attract and retain the best talent.

“I am excited to be able to contribute to Huntsworth’s growth,” said Apostolidis. “My deep knowledge of the marketing services industry and Huntsworth’s focus on people and freedom to do the right things for clients and agency teams is a strong combination to ensure Huntsworth can be a world leader in healthcare communications.”

As CTO, Apostolidis will be based in Huntsworth’s New York office, with responsibilities for talent development and employee engagement. Apostolidis will report directly to Neil Jones and was preceded by Kate Mount, who departed the company in April 2019.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth PLC (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com) is an international healthcare and communications group. The Group’s principal area of focus is Health, which provides marketing and medical communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations and consumer marketing.

Huntsworth Health has three main divisions. Medical (MediStrava) focuses on communicating evidence on new scientific and drug developments and educating healthcare professionals and payers on the appropriate use of therapy. Marketing (Evoke) focuses on post-approval marketing of drugs to payers, healthcare professionals and consumers, primarily in the U.S. Immersive (TCEG) provides live experiences, communications and interactive content.

Communications contains three main communication and advisory agencies. Grayling is a global integrated communications network, covering public relations and public affairs. Citigate Dewe Rogerson is an international financial and corporate public relations consultancy. Red is a strategic communications consultancy offering PR, digital and content expertise. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations and consumer marketing.