NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — HVH Precision Analytics announced a proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning platform used to predict patterns and provide insights to help make informed critical business decisions. SCIPHERaccess, its name derived from SCIentific deciPHERing, is a customizable, self-service platform that integrates disparate global data resources to deliver actionable insights in real-time.

Designed as a SaaS based web portal, SCIPHERaccess applies predictive analytics against diverse deidentified healthcare data sets, such as claims and electronic healthcare records (EHR). Actionable business-focused use cases are implemented via simple clicks to dive into patient characteristics and patient journeys, as well as market sizing and trends. The analyses culminate with our cornerstone machine learning algorithms to identify physicians who are treating undiagnosed patients, today. SCIPHERaccess has completed trials with many leading life sciences companies over the past 6 months leading to a robust, intuitive, and fast platform to meet customers’ data analytic needs.

“We have a mission based far beyond analytics, focused on improving patient care, as well as the belief that companies can propel themselves to new heights with access to best-in-class data and predictive analytics,” said Steve Costalas, CEO, HVH Precision Analytics. “The SCIPHERaccess platform is optimized for the healthcare space, offering dozens of specific analytics, including visualization of patient populations and associated costs of care. The SCIPHERaccess platform also contains predictive analytics tools that identify physicians who treat patients based on a specific set of patient features. Our goal is to democratize access to the highest fidelity analytics for our clients and partners.”

By 2020, it’s estimated that 1.7MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth. The impact of the collection and analysis of that data on health and wellness cannot be underestimated. Leveraging consumer, patient, environmental, physician, and clinical inputs, SCIPHERaccess is data agnostic taking in global real-world data of any kind, from any source, and processing it with personalized data assets to generate actionable insights.

“The conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age correlate to health outcomes and are shaped by the distribution of resources at global, national, and local levels,” said Pierantonio Russo, MD, MCPP, FACP, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, HVH Precision Analytics. “SCIPHERaccess can deliver beyond quantitative data, using predictive analytics and AI to address social determinants of health, as well as nonclinical factors on clinical outcomes. Our goal is to improve outcomes for patients all around the world, who are oftentimes faced with costly medical bills and lack of access to quality care.”

HVH Precision Analytics, established by Havas Health & You and Perspecta, is at the forefront of innovation in data and healthcare, with the globe’s leading expertise in AI and predictive analytics. The SCIPHERaccess platform originated from the pioneering work of the team that invented the support vector machine class of algorithms. Alongside its advisory services, the self-service platform introduces a revolutionary and welcomed shift in data understanding and usage, allowing clients to access bespoke dashboards that generate actionable business insights.

HVH Precision Analytics is a leading provider of advanced analytics and services using global real-world data to realize actionable insights. Drawing on a heritage of the most sophisticated military-grade artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, HVH partners with leading healthcare organizations to improve insights and business intelligence. HVH’s owners are Havas Health & You (havashealthandyou.com), the world’s largest health and wellness network, and Perspecta (perspecta.com), which brings mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations capabilities to U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets through more than 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects. For more information, please visit www.hvhprecision.com.

