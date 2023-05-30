Illumina CEO survived Icahn’s challenge by more than 2-to-1 margin

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) – Illumina Inc. (ILMN.O) CEO Francis deSouza survived a challenge to his board seat from activist investor Carl Icahn last week by securing more than twice the shareholder votes than the number his challenger received, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

While the outcome of the vote was known, the tally had not been previously disclosed. It gives deSouza legitimacy to carry on after Icahn mustered enough shareholder support to oust Illumina’s board chair John Thompson and install one of his board nominees, Andrew Teno.

Icahn tried to replace both deSouza and Thompson on the board and said he wants former Illumina CEO Jay Flatley to return to run the company. The company’s share price lost 18.4% in the last 52 weeks.

A year ago deSouza was the company’s top vote getter with 130,098,117 votes cast for him. This year he received 93,110,014 votes, beating out only Thompson and all three of Icahn’s nominees.

Teno received 77,769,509 votes while Thompson received 45,091,516 votes. The two other Icahn nominees received the fewest votes.