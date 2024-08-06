Illumina expects full-year sales from core segment to decline on biotech funding crunch

,
Illumina, Inc.

Illumina expects full-year sales from core segment to decline on biotech funding crunch

Aug 6 (Reuters) – Gene sequencing machine maker Illumina (ILMN.O) on Tuesday forecast 2024 sales from its core segment to decline, a sign that subdued demand for its instruments used in genetic tests could extend further into the year.
 
Illumina has seen sluggish demand for its tools and services, used to develop therapies and vaccines, from key markets such as China and cautious spending from its customers such as biotechnology companies, amid high interest rates.
 
“Consumable sales remained solid as customers continued to increase their sequencing activity, but instrument demand has softened in a constrained funding environment,” CEO Jacob Thaysen said.
 

The company expects its Core Illumina revenue to decline 2% to 3%, compared to the previous year. Earlier, it had expected full-year revenue from the segment to be flat.
 
On an adjusted basis, it expects a per-share profit of $3.80 to $3.95 for its core segment for 2024. Analysts expect full-year adjusted profit of $3.91 per share for the whole company.
 
Of Illumina’s two reportable segments, Core Illumina and Grail (GRAL.O), opens new tab , the latter was spun off on June 24.
 

Read the full article on Reuters. 
/by
You might also like
IlluminaIllumina loses long antitrust battle, readies to divest GRAIL
23andMe, Innate Pharma tap antibodies to target NK cells for cancer
Ravgen settles patent fight with Illumina over genetic testing
Illumina, Inc.Illumina appeals FTC order to divest cancer test maker Grail
IlluminaIllumina’s Grail expands use of cancer detection test with life insurer deal
IlluminaIllumina CEO survived Icahn’s challenge by more than 2-to-1 margin
U.S. announces $1.2B healthcare crackdown tied to telehealth, cardiovascular tests
Grail to begin trading on Nasdaq as Illumina completes divestiture
Forging an access pathway for digital therapeuticsBrigit Baffour, Avalere HealthFDAUS FDA approves Servier’s brain tumor treatment