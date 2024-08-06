Illumina expects full-year sales from core segment to decline on biotech funding crunch

Aug 6 (Reuters) – Gene sequencing machine maker Illumina (ILMN.O) on Tuesday forecast 2024 sales from its core segment to decline, a sign that subdued demand for its instruments used in genetic tests could extend further into the year.

Illumina has seen sluggish demand for its tools and services, used to develop therapies and vaccines, from key markets such as China and cautious spending from its customers such as biotechnology companies, amid high interest rates.

“Consumable sales remained solid as customers continued to increase their sequencing activity, but instrument demand has softened in a constrained funding environment,” CEO Jacob Thaysen said.