Illumina lays out growth roadmap after Grail divestment

After the recent divestment of cancer diagnostics company Grail, Illumina on Tuesday hosted a call with investors laying out its plans for boosting revenue growth over the next three years.

Illumina “built the foundation of the genomics industry” and will lean into its expertise and “continue leading innovation across total sequencing workflows” providing new offerings for its customers, according to CEO Jacob Thaysen.

“Over the next three years, we will bring to market impressive new innovations that will redefine the genome and drive significant, deeper biological insights through multiomics,” Thaysen said.

In line with this strategy, Illumina on Tuesday unveiled a research partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The collaboration—which will focus on single-cell sequencing and help accelerate the widespread use of high-capacity single-cell experiments—will rely on Illumina’s Fluent technology, which the sequencing giant acquired last month.

Developed by Fluent BioSciences, the Fluent single-cell analysis platform uses a proprietary partitioning system to segregate complex cell aggregates into smaller units, which can be further broken apart for single-cell applications, according to the biotech’s website.

Illumina’s announcement of the acquisition noted that Fluent “removes many of the barriers and limitations of current methods,” allowing more precise and higher-resolution analyses “accessible to a broader set of consumers and catalyzing new experiments.”

Niall Lennon, senior director of the Broad Institute’s genomic platform, said that single-cell sequencing “has transformed biomedical research in ways that were unimaginable as recently as 15 years ago.” By gaining access to Illumina’s Fluent technology, the collaboration “will support the road’s efforts toward enabling billion cell experiments.”

