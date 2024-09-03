Illumina wins Grail battle in blow to EU merger power

However, the victory may have limited implications for Illumina, which spun off Grail again in June to comply with an EU order, keeping a minority stake of 14.5%.

The EU’s General Court had in 2022 ruled in favour of the Commission after Illumina challenged the EU merger review that was triggered by requests from several EU countries.

The higher Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), however, sided with Illumina.

“The Court of Justice sets aside the judgment of the General Court and annuls the decisions by which the Commission accepted requests from national competition authorities seeking the examination of the proposed concentration,” CJEU judges said.

“The Commission is not authorised to encourage or accept referrals of proposed concentrations without a European dimension from national competition authorities where those authorities are not competent to examine those proposed concentrations under their own national law,” they said.

The Court said it was important that EU regulators stick to the revenue threshold for examining a merger because this was an important guarantee of foreseeability and legal certainty for companies.