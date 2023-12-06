Immersing and amplifying patient voice

By Tanisha Watkins, Ph.D., Evoke MicroMass

Now more than ever patients are having a major impact on healthcare marketing. To shift illness perceptions, raise awareness, and promote self-advocacy, more patients are creating their own health-related content on social media and other digital platforms. Creating content not only allows patients to share intimate details of their health journey, it enables them to define the type of content that is most meaningful to them.

The topics discussed in patient-generated health content reveal that traditional approaches to patient marketing need revision. Simply adapting HCP marketing materials to patients does not sufficiently meet the needs of patients who are looking for authentic storytelling, personalized messaging, and relatable resources. To create materials that resonate with patients, marketers should embrace the evolution of the patient from passive consumer to engaged content producer. Now is the time to reimagine the role of the patient and the uses of patient voice in healthcare marketing.

While patient partnerships and the use of patient stories are not new ideas, patient involvement has not typically been fully integrated into marketing processes. Concerns about patient ability, time, trust, budget, and legalities historically have limited patient-marketer collaborations. This is particularly true for hard-to-find and vulnerable patient populations such as people living with rare or incurable diseases.

Social media and other technological advancements, however, have improved access and connectivity to patients, making partnerships more viable. These digital tools circumvent logistical barriers and provide marketers the chance to work alongside patients efficiently and more frequently for extended periods of time, allowing patients ways to not just tell their stories but to shape the way campaigns and health materials are developed and disseminated.

This integration of the patient voice can provide a deeper understanding of illness experiences, disease burdens, and unmet needs. These first-hand accounts can also help guide marketing campaign direction, ensure the cultural appropriateness of materials, and help create resources that are meaningful for the intended patient population. Given all of this, it is time for marketers to redefine how to approach patient partnerships and embrace innovative strategies that amplify and embed the power of patient voice and influence throughout the entire marketing process.

Immersing patient voice throughout campaign and resource development requires care, strategy, and respect. Marketers can borrow principles from social science research to ethically center patient perspectives. The following are five principles to consider to successfully infuse and extend patient impact in marketing collaborations.

Form partnerships to establish trust with patients

Partnering with advocacy groups and community partners is a tried-and-true way to access patients, but today’s empowered patients are protective about whom they lend their voices to. Patients tend to trust organizations that have a history of engagement with the target patient population and that have proven to foster reciprocal relationships. Therefore, when establishing partnerships, marketers need to think beyond access and consider working with organizations early and often and exploring possibilities to support or advance the existing patient voice that guides the organization. While beneficial, forming partnerships can be time intensive. Smaller brands, especially, should seek to build rapport long before the need for patient involvement. Establishing a foundation of trust will help ensure that collaborations are mutually beneficial and honor the existing collective voice of the patients that the organization represents.

Leverage patients’ unique knowledge to co-construct reality

Collaborating with patients can better center patient voices by removing traditional power structures that position industry professionals as the knowledge authority. Patients are the experts on their illness journey and have unique perspectives and experiential knowledge that can complement marketers’ practical expertise to develop more relevant and relatable materials. Engaging in co-construction at critical moments in the campaign development process provides an equitable approach to material development and sense-making, allowing both patients and marketers to merge their worldviews to illuminate the nuanced, often hidden realities of living with an illness. Co-construction doesn’t have to be laborious. Asynchronous communication such as emails and recorded videos are cost- and time-efficient ways to continuously gather the patient voice to support knowledge co-creation.

Maintain the integrity of patient voice with check-ins

While patients may provide rich storytelling, often only snippets of their overall stories end up in marketing materials. To preserve the core of the patient’s message, those story excerpts must be handled with care. To lessen chances for misrepresentations and to preserve the authenticity of their voice, patient check-ins should be integrated throughout project timelines and material development to give patients opportunities to edit and validate their final narratives. This reinforces co-construction and helps to sustain rapport. Without check-ins, marketers risk losing the value and trust they’ve gained. While regulatory committees typically get the final say about what parts of patient voices are shared, check-ins allow marketers to better advocate for statements and stories that mean the most to patients.

Learn how patients want to share their voice

Living with the physical challenges of a health condition can make story sharing complex. Working together on the best ways to highlight their voices can ensure that patients’ perspectives are brought to light in a way that makes them feel safe and comfortable. Additionally, learning about patients beyond their health conditions, such as their passions and hobbies, can spark innovative ways their voice can be represented and shared despite health-related limitations. These discussions can unleash ingenuity, reshaping patient voice in artistic ways that go beyond traditional video recordings.

Sustain relationships after the project

Finally, patients have plenty to say and a wealth of valuable knowledge to offer. To maximize the impact of patient contributions, work with clients to brainstorm ways to extend marketing projects so patients and their families can continue to be involved beyond the project launch. Think with the end in mind during campaign ideation and collaborate with clients early on to identify how patients can participate in events or panels or serve as ambassadors. A sustained relationship will continue to drive trust with patients and patient advocacy groups and inspire others to share their voice as well.

Patients do not want to just tell their stories; they want to be heard and understood, and many want to help make a difference for others. Forming authentic partnerships to support patients as they share their lived health experiences has incredible promise. Their stories can help raise awareness, and even beyond that, patients’ continued involvement and collaboration can lead to more representative, effective, and impactful marketing efforts.

Tanisha Watkins, Ph.D., is a behavioral strategist at Evoke MicroMass.