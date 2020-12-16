Immunai Collaborates with 10x Genomics To Provide AI-Generated Map of the Immune System for Accelerated and Improved Drug Development

— 10x’s pharmaceutical and cell therapy customers can leverage Immunai’s artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to generate granular immune cell data at scale

New York, New York — Immunai, the company comprehensively mapping the immune system, today announced its collaboration with leading life science technology company, 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG). Immunai will leverage 10x’s robust single-cell technologies to map hundreds of cell types and states. By applying its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, Immunai supports biomarker discovery and insight generation to ultimately power new therapeutic discoveries and accelerate drug development.

The immune system contains hundreds of cell types, and the complex arrangement and interaction of these cell types define the person’s immune system. The immune system can be measured longitudinally for different indications and pre and post-treatment to help better detect, diagnose and treat diseases. Substantial work has gone into developing hardware for different cell sequencing methods, but translating the sequencing data into cell type and state annotation remains a big challenge. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies still lack the data analysis and computational tools necessary to distill the data into meaningful and clinically relevant information.

“Gaining as much insight as possible into cell behavior is crucial to unlocking our understanding of the immune system and mastering biology,” said Brad Crutchfield, Chief Commercial Officer, 10x Genomics. “With the addition of Immunai into the 10x Certified Service Providers program, our customers can leverage insights from Immunai’s AI-powered technologies while using the 10x Genomics products that they’re engaged with today.”

Immunai is among the first 10x Certified Service Providers in North America. The 10x Certified Service Provider Program connects customers to service providers who have met a high standard of technical and service requirements, giving customers access to advanced sequencing solutions from a validated 10x provider. Immunai has been granted the Single Cell Immune Profiling certificate.

Immunai will pair its immune cell atlas with the phenotypic clinical data that hospitals, biopharma, and biotech companies derive from 10x’s technology. With Immunai’s end-to-end computational AI pipeline customized for single-cell methods, researchers at pharmaceutical and cell therapy companies can better understand how immune cells operate with both granularity and scale. In turn, Immunai will help 10x’s customers answer clinical and translational questions related to the immune response to therapies.

“10x products give access to important data about each individual’s current state of health and how it’s evolving. Immunai software identifies and understands novel elements within hundreds of different cell types to inform drug development, and can apply those learnings across different diseases,” explains Noam Solomon, CEO and Co-founder of Immunai. “With the support of 10x products, we can provide our partners with crucial information that can drastically improve the quality and speed at which therapies are developed.”

The news comes off the heels of Immunai’s recent launch out of stealth, and is one of many partnerships and collaborations the company has already established with Fortune 100 pharmaceutical companies and top academic institutions including Memorial Sloan Kettering, UPenn, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Baylor College of Medicine.

About Immunai

Immunai is on a mission to fully map the immune system to better detect, diagnose, and treat disease by advancing personalized medicine through a comprehensive understanding of the immune system. The team is composed of genomics, machine learning, bioinformatics, immunology, and software engineering experts, is headquartered in New York City, and has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv. The company has raised $20M in seed funding led by Viola Ventures and TLV Partners.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 1,200 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 775 issued patents and patent applications.