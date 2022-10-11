https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BioSpacesadexecutive10-11-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-10-11 11:02:37 2022-10-11 11:02:37 ImmunityBio backslides while Rigel and Amneal also reveal job cuts