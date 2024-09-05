ImmunityBio to lay off 16, will likely need additional capital

Shortly after an SEC filing noted the company’s financial challenges, ImmunityBio is laying off 16 employees in El Segundo, California, according to an Aug. 30 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The biotech’s workforce reduction will be effective Oct. 29.

According to the SEC filing, as of June 30 ImmunityBio had 622 total employees. The filing did not state how many were in El Segundo.

ImmunityBio is experiencing deficit and cash-flow challenges, according to the filing. As of June 30, the company had an accumulated deficit of $3.2 billion. It also had negative cash flows of $207.3 million during the six months ended June 30.

The challenges come shortly after the company secured its first FDA approval, for a first-in-class therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

“The company will likely need additional capital to commercialize our approved product, and to further fund the development of, and to seek regulatory approvals for, our other product candidates,” ImmunityBio stated in the filing.

