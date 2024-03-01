Impact of Red Sea issue on global supply chain

There is a lot that is being discussed about the prevailing situation around the Red Sea, where Houthi Militant’s attacked ships in the Red Sea and everything that ensued since then. The purpose of this article is not to discuss the geo-political ramifications of the conflict, but rather on the implications of it on global supply chains, from the standpoint of a generic drug manufacturer. The key impacts of the crisis can be summed up under the following:

Elevated logistics cost

Increase (up to two weeks) to shipping schedules leading to delays in inventory availability and adverse environmental impacts.

Reduces global container capacity/availability

Challenges in forecasting supply and demand

Let me explain the impact this crisis has on logistics cost(s). Consider the shipment of low-cost generic medicines from India into the United States, which in many cases is likely to be maneuvered through the affected channel, if shipped by sea. It is worthwhile to bear in mind that India is a global hub when it comes to generic medicines, and that nearly 90% of all medicines dispensed in the United States are generic prescriptions. This sets in context the importance of life saving generics medicines shipped from India into the Americas. It is usually thought that freight forms an insignificant component of a medicine’s total cost. This, of course is not always true. Generic drugs that are manufactured in large quantities (for instance, think about millions of pills of atorvastatin or omeprazole consumed monthly, both of which are common pills taken by a large number of Americans) tend to have very low material cost as a result of mature manufacturing processes, to such an extent that freight cost in some cases can be as high as 40 percent of the total drug cost. In such cases, if freight cost increases, it adversely impacts profit margins to a very great extent. Shipping through air is more expensive than Sea, by a factor of ~3x in the cases of medicines (which explains why “percent of logistics shipped by sea” is a critical supply chain KPI that is tracked closely by manufacturers). To add to the woes, air freighters tend to charge higher fares during these times (which is not very difficult to comprehend, considering supply-demand disparity). Few other offshoots of the situation are the higher insurance premiums that manufacturers must bear as a result of the elevated risk levels and the higher inventory holding cost. An alternative to tackling the situation is to continue taking the sea route. However, this adds up to two additional weeks to the overall shipping schedules, adding both cost and delivery uncertainties. It is not difficult to see that, in each of these scenarios explained above, cost increases and in many considerable cases could greatly impact profit margins.

The crisis also adds to the uncertainty in forecasting demand accurately, as customers (wholesalers and retailers in the case of the generic pharmaceutical industry) would also react to the evolving dynamics by holding higher safety stocks. This in many ways leads to manufacturers reacting by increasing inventory levels in unison. It is not difficult to see that the entire chain of raw material manufacturers, starting from KSMs (key starting material), active ingredients, excipients, packagers would all follow up, which adds a layer of complexity to the entire exercise of demand and supply forecasting. The need to accurately capture demand signals and optimize inventory levels has become one of the most crucial aspects of supply chain during these times. Nimbleness in reacting to demand signals will be a game changer, as strategies in this regard will lessen the impact of supply chain disruption and of course lead to happier customers.

Resilience of global supply chains was heavily tested during the COVID pandemic. Several processes were enhanced to address unforeseen exigencies, and mitigation strategies were re-assessed. The recent conflict has, however, brought in a renewed sense of urgency. The crisis also throws light on the higher reliance on the Suez Corridor that handles ~12 percent of global sea trade, and in general, vulnerability of supply chains to geopolitical events. As part of mitigation, organizations are forced to reassess supply chain strategies, consider alternatives such as ‘near shoring’ and ‘diversify manufacturing’, which very often is crucial to dampen supply chain disruptions. Companies can also develop multi-tier inventory strategies to create supply chain buffers at various nodes, allowing them to respond flexibly (and quickly!) to fluctuations and disruptions in supply. This is especially critical in the Pharmaceutical Industry, where on time delivery is a key differentiator.

We have assessed the lanes impacted due to these attacks –largely they are the United States – primarily the U.S. East Coast and Canada routings both on exports and imports; Europe- routings both on exports and imports; Russia, and other emerging markets in the region; Asia services on inbound and outbound are not majorly impacted yet, but there could potentially challenges and capacity issues on these services for ISC as well due to the customer wanting to consider re- routings if any; Services to Latin America, Africa, and Oceanic – though some of them do not have direct impacts carrier routings, and re-routings may delay this as well.

We have taken immediate action and the total shipments in transit were mapped with details of the vessels; the service providers were roped in to get information on the location of the vessels. There was continuous engagement with shipping liners on the decision for the in-transit vessels and the way forward. Every container on the vessels is being tracked until they reach the destination. Now it is decided that all the vessels will be going via Cape of Good Hope and avoid Suez Canal for future. When the issue started, and the shipping lines made the decision to route the in-transit vessels via Cape of Good Hope there was a contingency charge applied by them. The amount is additional cost incurred in distribution, also there are peak season charges being introduced by the liners increasing the sea freight by about 25–40 percent depending upon the destination. In addition, due to the new sea route for the United States and the European Union being longer, cargo was diverted to air mode, especially with the Chinese New Year impacting the situation further. The manufacturing facilities also planned increased output to support inventory built up. We will carry higher safety stocks in the United States and increase air freight to address the logistics delays with this situation.

Companies are also leveraging the power of digital, developing automated tools to improve end-to-end supply chain visibility; scenario planning, which allows them to evaluate potential impacts on supply chain, helping them to tackle challenges more effectively.

To summarize, the ongoing crisis has exposed a few skeletons that lie hidden during good times. However, on the brighter side, it is an opportunity for the entire chain to learn from each other, course correct itself and, in the process, be better prepared for what the future holds for this vital function. In my humble opinion, this crisis will have a fleeting impact in the overall micro picture, and at the end, we will emerge out of it stronger.