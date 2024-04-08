Impactful healthcare marketing and communications: as artificial intelligence expands, the only thing constant is change

By Ryan Fisher, CMI Media Group

Will 2024 one day be remembered as the “Year of AI”?

While it’s never actually possible to fully predict the future, we are looking ahead to how artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies – combined with the human touch of professionals – will shape the future of the business of healthcare and pharmaceuticals for generations to come.

Before looking at AI’s potential impacts in the space, we must first take stock of the macro trends in healthcare. Our Future Outlook in Healthcare and Consumer/HCP Communications report identifies several key trends marketers must prepare for now.

America will continue to get sicker, younger. Researchers continue to discover that younger generations are getting sicker earlier and more often. As this trend continues, generational impact and response to healthcare and information consumption will increasingly differ and therefore must be a key consideration when selecting both a creative format and media channel investment mix. Pharmaceutical companies and their marketing and communications arms will need to understand their patients and healthcare providers at a more granular, generational level.

. Our outlook confirms that omnipresent marketing – a strategy which strives to immerse a brand in the very fabric of the customer’s life – will become more central and more critical. Within that strategy, AI has something to offer at each step of the marketing funnel. AI and search/social . Search engines and social media algorithms have long been powered by AI, though look for the technology to drive even more change and innovation. “As engines like Google and Bing enhance their functionality with AI powered features, the opportunity presents itself to savvy brands to use their digital presence to influence these new search experiences with quality content,” shares Franco Maffei, senior VP, SEO, CMI Media Group. “The places users go to search will continue to be varied beyond just the static search bar,” adds Courtney Mullen, SVP, SEM, CMI Media Group.

Key takeaways

As AI becomes more prevalent and incorporated into new workstreams, it has potential to drive incredible change at a frenzied pace. It will enhance analytics processes and findings. It will advance information access and provide new pathways to data gathering. And it will help the search experience evolve and give brands additional gateways to reach new audiences.

One thing AI will not do is remove the irreplaceable human element in interactions between patients and physicians. AI cannot replicate human emotion or the human touch. Whether or not 2024 is remembered as the “Year of AI,” the AI-fueled change is here, and as marketers and communicators, it could not be more exciting.