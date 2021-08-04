Imre Adds Three Vice Presidents as Focus on Practice Area Excellence Deepens

— Leadership additions reinforce excellence in strategy & insights, media and technology

NEW YORK, N.Y. (August 4, 2021) – Imre today announced the addition of three vice presidents who will further strengthen practice area capabilities. Specifically, the team welcomes Andrew Brown, VP of strategy, Courtney Hanson, VP of media, and Tom Sunshine, VP of web & creative technology.

“Clients choose imre because of the way we drive impact for their patients, consumers and business. We do this with a special brand of empathy and optimism led by our strong expertise,” said Crystalyn Stuart, Partner and President at imre. “Bringing in the collective experiences of Andrew, Courtney and Tom is only going to strengthen that connection to our partners through deeper expertise in these priority support functions. These are three tremendous individuals and we’re delighted to welcome them to the team.”

Andrew Brown, Vice President of Strategy

Andrew joins imre with more than 10 years of brand strategy and customer insight experience supporting Fortune 500 brands including McDonald’s, Toyota, Walgreens and Family Dollar. Throughout his career, Andrew has focused on leveraging data and insights to make better decisions across organizations by partnering with creative, media and activation teams. “I’m excited to join such a passionate and progressive organization that is creating meaningful work every day. I look forward to helping the agency build on its existing growth,” added Andrew.

Courtney Hanson, Vice President of Media

Courtney joins imre with more than a decade of media experience – including work with Lexus, Dell, YUM! Brands and 7-Eleven – and brings an entrepreneurial mindset and inquisitive nature that she’ll immediately apply in more formally building out imre’s media practice. Courtney’s passion for media stems from a love of beautiful creative and the desire to ensure that creative is not only seen but performs as efficiently as possible. “I have experience planning and buying everything from mass awareness to hyper-local conversion campaigns and I’m excited to apply my learnings as we grow imre’s media capabilities and team,” said Courtney.

Tom Sunshine, Vice President of Web & Creative Technology

Tom comes to imre with more than two decades of experience in digital innovation – including work for Citibank, Pfizer and BMW – and a passion for technology that dates to his early childhood when he would tinker with his father’s computer. Digital marketing and creative technology are Tom’s main area of focus, specifically the nexus of technology, strategy and design. At imre, Tom will work closely with activation strategists, creative and the UX/technology team to guide overall interactive execution. “I’m excited to jump in and have been immediately impressed by the top-down tone from leadership that has provided such a warm welcome,” Tom added.

imre works with many of the world’s leading and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency’s integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, GSK, Infiniti, John Deere, McCormick, the NFL and Pfizer. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. imre is an LGBTQ-founded and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

Interested in the opportunity to do the best work of your career while maintaining a healthy life balance beyond the grind of the day-to-day? Learn more about imre and joining our team: www.imre.com/careers.

Media Contact:

Ryan Mitchell

[email protected]

240.298.8472