https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/FDA-Panel-Takes-Another-Swing-at-Biogens-Alzheimers-Candidate-BioSpace-4-1-21.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2023-04-10 11:00:43 2023-04-10 12:40:23 In another round of cuts, Biogen lays off unspecified number of employees