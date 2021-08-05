In Memoriam: Lisa Stockman Mauriello

Lisa Stockman Mauriello has passed from her battle with ALS. As a loving wife and proud mother of three boys who all just graduated this year, it was with great elation that Lisa was able to personally witness these milestones. This was her primary goal. As a professional committed to helping people advocate for better healthcare, getting access to a medicine designed to give people like her more time with their families was another goal.

Lisa always believed deeply in the power of people, developing meaningful relationships with those around her – from school friends, members of her community to long-term colleagues and clients – whom she often thought of as family. She proudly shared that her mantra was “we can do it” – a call to action grounded in her belief that by working together we can move mountains.

Together, we did. Lisa’s petition became one of the most prominent on Change.org in 2021; the rallying support and resulting media coverage has been recognized by the ALS community for drawing more attention in recent months to the disease than in the past decade; and her ‘family’ across the country has become more informed about not only the devastating nature of ALS but the unnecessary hurdles of expanded access.

So, together we can do more. Being granted access to available therapies for 100% fatal diseases should be part of the drug development process. It’s been done for AIDS, oncology and now ALS.

In honor of her fight, please consider donating to I Am ALS (https://iamals.org/give), the HEALEY Platform Trial (https://tinyurl.com/47mf9ky2), or Legacy for Lisa at her alma mater UNC (https://tinyurl.com/2cnyzmdb).

Thank you for your support as it has been felt by the Mauriello family.

Editor’s note: This content was originally published at https://change.org