In-Person and Remote Detailing Data from AnswerSuite Indicates Hybrid Model is Here to Stay

Syneos Health HCP Insight Offering Reveals Average Detail Minutes Have Increased Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – September 13, 2021 – AnswerSuite, a Syneos Health® company, today revealed data showing the industry’s increased comfort with remote detailing, indicating that the hybrid platform strategy of both in-person and remote detailing interactions has become established. The data generated by AnswerSuite, a company dedicated to HCP insights, also indicates that the duration of remote interactions – as well as average detail minutes – have increased since the start of the pandemic.

“More than a year after the pandemic began, the data on the hybrid model, coupled with the increase in average detail minutes, indicates important implications for the future sales rep profile and go-forward biopharma commercial investment,” said Michelle Keefe, President of Commercial Solutions, Syneos Health. “We know from our vast field team experience that the rep relationships with HCPs is central to hybrid model success. When relationships exist, the virtual and digital engagements are far more effective – they are extenders of relationships, not replacements.”

For more than 30 years, AnswerSuite has been fueling the biopharmaceutical industry with syndicated data and custom HCP insights that help deepen relationships and optimize the value of the total promotional mix. Proprietary assets from AnswerSuite include a panel of thousands of HCPs, across 30 specialties, offering one of the industry’s largest and most comprehensive medical and promotional audits. Commercial intelligence offerings include HCP prescribing and treatment patterns, share of voice, message recall and promotional channel mix trends.

“AnswerSuite is a long-standing market intelligence company custom built to deliver and enhance commercial effectiveness for clients through prescribing and diagnostic trends, treatment patterns and behavioral insights that influence prescribing habits,” said Cameron Thompson, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence and Product Lead, AnswerSuite. “The insights we were able to provide during COVID-19 around face-to-face and remote interactions have helped biopharma companies understand the investments they were making and pivot based on real-time data. The pandemic has been a critical inflection point for the industry and HCPs, and AnswerSuite uncovered significant shifts and new dynamics to help companies adapt.”

Cameron Thompson joined AnswerSuite in early 2021 to continue to build its commercial intelligence capabilities and drive growth. He joins from IPG, where he served as the managing director for Acxiom Healthcare. He brings deep experience monetizing the transformation of digital enterprises precisely where the voice of the customer meets technology. He has served Top 10 biopharma companies for over 20 years.

AnswerSuite has recently added new data visualization capabilities, which enable self-service delivery for both DaaS and full service clients to easily view deep insights. AnswerSuite was formerly known as Encuity, Scott-Levin and Verispan.

