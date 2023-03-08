In tough market, CODA quietly shuts doors

Published: Mar 08, 2023

By Kate Goodwin

BioSpace

As life science companies feel the burn of the current economy, one Bay Area biotech, CODA Biotherapeutics, quietly shut its doors.

While no official statement has come out, Google shows the company as “permanently closed.” CODA’s website still exists but it appears the top execs started jumping ship as early as last fall.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the first to go was SVP of gene therapy, Annahita Keravala.

In October 2022, Keravala moved up the ladder to CSO at Genescence Corporation. CODA’s SVP of drug discovery, Steve Dodson, started at Aeovian Pharmaceuticals in November 2022.

Susan Catalona left her CEO role at Cognition Therapeutics after 14 years last March to take on the CSO role at CODA. According to her profile, Catalona moved from CODA to Capsida Biotherapeutics in February.

CODA has been working on a novel chemogenetic gene therapy platform to treat intractable neurological diseases. Its initial targets focused on focal epilepsy and chronic neuropathic pain.

While the reason for CODA’s shuttering has not been disclosed, biopharma is facing an era of slim funding across the board. Companies of all sizes are making cuts to make ends meet.

More than 35 companies have already been added to BioSpace’s Layoff Tracker for 2023.

Cuts first started to accelerate in 2022, as 28 U.S.-headquartered public pharma and biotech companies made official downsizing announcements, according to a report shared with BioSpace from LifeSci Communications. That’s more than a 100% increase compared to the 10 announced in 2021.

In addition to staff cuts, companies are making tough financial calls to keep the doors open. In February, Sorrento Therapeutics received interim court approval for a $75 million financing through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The immediate liquidity will keep Sorrento afloat for now.

“These lower quality companies and programs, they’re going to be shut down,” Mike Rice, Life Sci Advisors told BioSpace when discussing the “brutal” financing environment.

BioSpace has contacted CODA’s former exec team for comment but has not received a response.

Source: BioSpace