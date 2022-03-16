In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed – sources

GENEVA/BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) – Negotiations on boosting the World Health Organization’s budget to help it prepare for future pandemics made mixed progress last week, with Washington withdrawing criticism but other donors voicing opposition, sources involved in the talks told Reuters.

The overhaul of funding is seen as critical to retooling the 74-year-old U.N. body to face future health challenges and is a top priority for director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he seeks a second term.

In closed-door talks between donors on March 10-11, major donor the United States expressed a willingness to raise mandatory contributions from 2024 if certain criteria such as better budget transparency are met, three sources told Reuters.

That represents a key reversal from its previous position where it had raised doubts about a plan under which mandatory fees would rise to account for half the agency’s $2 billion core budget by the biennium 2028-2029, compared to less than 20% now. read more

“They (Washington) said they were ready to consider an increase. That was very positive,” one of the three sources taking part in the talks said.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media due to the confidentiality of the talks.

Japan, another country that voiced opposition in the past, had also softened its stance, one of the sources said.

However, large Latin American countries expressed reservations, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, saying that the hikes would be too costly, the same sources told Reuters.