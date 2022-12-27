India-based Hetero’s Paxlovid generic gets WHO backing

Dec 27 (Reuters) – India’s Hetero said on Tuesday that its generic version of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N), was added to the World Health Organization’s prequalification list, which serves as a benchmark for procurement of medicines by developing countries.

Hetero said it had entered into a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and sell the generic version of the drug in low- and middle-income countries.