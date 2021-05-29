India posts lowest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in 45 days

May 29, 2021; 12:39 AM EDT

(Reuters) – India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617.

A doctor checks the medicines of a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.

