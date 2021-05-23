India’s capital Delhi to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

(Reuters; Devjyot Ghoshal)

India’s capital New Delhi will start relaxing its strict coronavirus lockdown next week if new cases continue to drop in the city, its chief minister said on Sunday.

The nation on Sunday reported 240,842 new infections nationwide over 24 hours – the lowest daily new cases in more than a month – and 3,741 deaths.

For weeks, India has battled a devastating second wave of COVID-19 that has crippled its health system and led to shortages of oxygen supplies.

New Delhi, one of the worst hit cities, went into lockdown on April 20, but new cases have declined in recent weeks and test positivity rate has fallen under 2.5%, compared to 36% last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.