India’s Hetero gets emergency use nod to make Roche’s COVID-19 drug

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday it has received emergency use approval from the country’s health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG’s (ROG.S) COVID-19 drug.

Hetero expects to make the treatment, tocilizumab, available in India by the end of the month under the brand name Tocira. Tocilizumab has been facing a global shortage as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant drives up cases in several countries.

COVID-19 cases in India have declined from levels hit during the second wave in April and May, although health experts believe that the country should brace for a third wave by October.

Roche’s blockbuster arthritis drug, tocilizumab, cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19 along with shortening the recovery time and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation. read more

Tocira will be made by Hetero’s unit at its Hyderabad facility.

Hetero, which makes COVID-19 treatments like remdesivir and favipiravir, had also sought emergency approval for Merck’s COVID-19 drug molnupiravir in July. read more

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-hetero-wins-emergency-use-nod-make-roches-covid-19-drug-2021-09-06