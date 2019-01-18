India’s Sun Pharma tumbles on reports of fresh whistleblower complaint
(Reuters) – Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) plunged 13 percent on Friday to near six-year lows, hit by reports that a whistleblower filed a complaint to regulators over transactions involving the top Indian drugmaker and its co-promotor.
