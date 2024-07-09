Indivior shares dive on profit warning, dropping of schizophrenia drug

July 9 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Indivior Plc (INDV.L) slashed its 2024 profit forecast while signaling a slowdown in sales of its top-selling opioid addiction treatment, and said it would discontinue sales of its schizophrenia drug Perseris, prompting its shares to plunge 44% on Tuesday.

Indivior’s Sublocade drug has faced intense competition from the launch of a rival, as well as the end of pandemic-relief measures that has led to loss of coverage in the United States for some people enrolled in government-backed Medicaid plans.

“Sublocade net revenue has continued to be impacted more than we expected by a combination of transitory factors,” said CEO Mark Crossley.