Indivior shares dive on profit warning, dropping of schizophrenia drug

July 9 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Indivior Plc (INDV.L) slashed its 2024 profit forecast while signaling a slowdown in sales of its top-selling opioid addiction treatment, and said it would discontinue sales of its schizophrenia drug Perseris, prompting its shares to plunge 44% on Tuesday.
 
Indivior’s Sublocade drug has faced intense competition from the launch of a rival, as well as the end of pandemic-relief measures that has led to loss of coverage in the United States for some people enrolled in government-backed Medicaid plans.
 
“Sublocade net revenue has continued to be impacted more than we expected by a combination of transitory factors,” said CEO Mark Crossley.
 

The company said it was taking “decisive action that we believe is in the best interest of shareholders” by discontinuing sales of Perseris, which competes with rivals from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Otsuka (4578.T).
 
The discontinuation would result in 130 job cuts, it said.

 
