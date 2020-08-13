Industry HR Veteran Creates New Kind of Talent Firm

Matthew West introduces GLOBAL TALENT VISION LLC, a premier talent acquisition and development firm

Global Talent Vision LLC, an independent, full-service talent acquisition and development firm, announced its official formation on June 15, 2020. It will be managed and directed by Matthew West, industry veteran of the pharmaceutical and healthcare communications industry.

Global Talent Vision LLC will focus on providing clients with six main services including full-time talent recruitment & acquisition, employee engagement consulting, training & strategy development, diversity & inclusion initiatives, human resources outsourcing as well as organizational business planning.

After over twenty years in the industry, founder, Matthew West, has placed hundreds of professionals at pharmaceutical advertising and PR agencies, medical education and communication firms, global biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations, as well as other Fortune 500 companies. The firm’s database of talent is made up of the most robust connections in these industries at every level.

“I saw the opportunity to do things in a new way,” West says. “I wanted a firm that focused on talent – not just getting it, but engaging it, training and developing it – regardless of setting.”

An award-winning, Cornell- and Harvard-educated agency leader, West brings to the firm more than 20 years’ experience and a track record of professional excellence. Prior to founding Global Talent Vision LLC, he worked as Chief Talent Officer for a NYC-headquartered PR firm as well as Director at a NYC-based recruiting firm. In 2014, West was named by PM-360 as a Top Innovator in Talent for the pharma industry’s marketing and communications sectors. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as Vice President and Chief Talent Officer at McCann Healthcare (formerly Regan Campbell Ward), where he grew the staff exponentially. In 2013, he was named as one of PharmaVoice’s “Top 100 Most Inspiring People” in the industry and received Workforce Management’s “Game Changers Award for Business.”

To learn more about Global Talent Vision LLC, visit globaltalentvision.com.

Contact:

Matthew West

[email protected]

917-453-3606