Industry innovators join forces to help clients navigate pathway from science to value

San Diego CA—March 23, 2023—Industry innovators and change leaders Neil Matheson, John ‘Zeke’ Czekanski, and Scott Roberts have joined forces under the CiTRUS Health Group umbrella to create a robust, boutique strategic consulting business that blends Scientific & Medical Communications with Market Access. Through this integrated platform clients can clearly articulate the scientific, clinical, and real-world evidence to establish a strong value proposition and ultimately successful commercialization. CiTRUS ensures clients will have a clear pathway from science to value.

Supported by investment company NaviMed Capital, CiTRUS Health Group has acquired Prescott Medical Communications Group, CiTRUS Scientific, and CiTRUS Market Access as the foundational building blocks of the group. “Our focus is on professional healthcare communications services businesses that are committed to improving patient outcomes through trusted partnerships with their clients,” commented NaviMed Managing Director, Bijan Salehizadeh, MD. “We are really excited to bring together and support this group of industry leaders that have a history of building innovative, successful businesses”, added Ryan Ross, Principal, NaviMed Capital.

CiTRUS Health Group CEO, Neil Matheson, stated “We all share a passion for innovation, optimal engagement, and effective communication of science to support the value proposition and commercialization of new treatments, along with a commitment to a culture of teamwork, respect, trust, and integrity and we are excited to continue to realize the vision of being the leading boutique strategic consultancy”.

The Prescott Medical Communications, CiTRUS Scientific, and CiTRUS Market Access brands will not change, and the group plans additional acquisitions to enhance the service offering and bring synergistic skills to the existing team. Frank Galella has joined as CFO to build out the central services team where core integration will take place.

CiTRUS Health Group COO, John ‘Zeke’ Czekanski and Scott Roberts, President CiTRUS Market Access have had exceptional growth since they founded the CiTRUS business in 2019. “I was excited to meet the Prescott team and discover that they share the same culture and values as the CiTRUS team” commented Zeke. “I look forward to leading and mentoring our teams as they build on the trusted relationships they have established with their clients’.

About CiTRUS Scientific and CiTRUS Market Access

CiTRUS Scientific and CiTRUS Market Access were previously part of CiTRUS: A Global Healthcare Communications Company, a life sciences consultancy partnering with clients to provide scientific strategy, generate and disseminate meaningful evidence, and communicate a powerful value story. Founded in 2019 by John Czekanski and Scott Roberts. www.citrushealthgroup.com

About Prescott Medical Communications Group

Prescott Medical Communications Group is a medical consulting and communications company that provides comprehensive strategic counsel, publication planning and management, scientific and regulatory writing, marketing communications, and graphic design and production services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide. Founded in 2001 by Mary Prescott. www.pmcg.agency

About NaviMed Capital

NaviMed Capital is a Washington, DC-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. NaviMed partners with exceptional management teams to build compelling businesses for the new era of healthcare. NaviMed’s capital helps companies scale, through both expansion and acquisition, while also facilitating liquidity for founders who are ready to transition their companies to the next phase of growth. https://navimed.com

Source: Prescott Medical Communications Group