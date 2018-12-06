Informative webinar hosted by CRF Health, a CRF Bracket company, will address how eConsent can be implemented effectively to support patient centricity and improve study outcomes

Plymouth Meeting, PA – 06 December 2018: Clinical research and technology leaders from across the industry will share their data and expertise at an upcoming webinar hosted by CRF Health, a CRF Bracket company, to discuss how to improve patient centricity through electronic informed consent (eConsent).

To be held on December 13, 2018, at 11am ET (4pm London GMT), the informative webinar will share valuable insight and discuss best practices for the design, process, and presentation of eConsent in order to better support study participants and improve recruitment, retention, and data quality.

Attendees of this presentation will learn how best they can achieve patient centricity through eConsent including answering key questions such as what multimedia components really matter and how they should best be designed, where to use text within eConsent and how to get team members to value a patient centric approach to improving consent. The aim of the webinar is that attendees should be able to identify which components of eConsent support patient centricity, recognize best practices for the design of an eConsent solution to support the study patient, and understand what aspects of eConsent can support recruitment, retention and compliance, with the ultimate goal of improving study outcomes.

“Most informed consent forms – certainly paper and sometimes electronic – are not patient focused and do not support the needs of the study participant,” said Bill Byrom, VP Product Strategy and Innovation, from CRF Health. “Proper design of a complete eConsent system can not only help improve the current paper document approach, but also support researchers in improving patient centricity by focusing on better understanding of how people absorb information to make an informed decision about participating in a study.”

As part of CRF Health’s commitment to sharing knowledge and best practice with the aim of improving understanding across the industry, the webinar will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to hear from a distinguished panel of industry experts including:

Sandra “SAM” Sather, MS, BSN, CCRA, CCRC, Regulatory and Quality, CRF Bracket . SAM has over 30 years’ clinical experience and has served many roles in clinical research. A frequent subject matter expert for GCP regulation and speaker at industry conferences, SAM has authored many competency-based curriculums for various clinical research stakeholders.

. SAM has over 30 years’ clinical experience and has served many roles in clinical research. A frequent subject matter expert for GCP regulation and speaker at industry conferences, SAM has authored many competency-based curriculums for various clinical research stakeholders. Melanie Flores CIP, CCRP, Vice President of Compliance, IntegReview . As the Vice President of Compliance, Melanie is responsible for the daily leadership, management and full responsibility for the company’s compliance program. Melanie has worked in the IRB industry since 1999 and has been with IntegReview since 2001.

. As the Vice President of Compliance, Melanie is responsible for the daily leadership, management and full responsibility for the company’s compliance program. Melanie has worked in the IRB industry since 1999 and has been with IntegReview since 2001. Vincent Miller, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Informatics Project Leader: mHealth, remote monitoring and data capture. With almost 20 years’ experience, Vincent specializes in identification of research and business objectives paired with informatics solutions for utilization in clinical research data management operations, as well as translational or clinical research projects. Prior work includes identification and implementation new technologies including eConsent, integrations, application development, devices, and remote data acquisition.

With almost 20 years’ experience, Vincent specializes in identification of research and business objectives paired with informatics solutions for utilization in clinical research data management operations, as well as translational or clinical research projects. Prior work includes identification and implementation new technologies including eConsent, integrations, application development, devices, and remote data acquisition. John Wilbanks, Chief Commons Officer at Sage Bionetworks. John leads the Governance team and the development of open source informed consent systems integrated into Apple’s ResearchKit and the NIH’s AllofUs Research Program. In February 2013, in response to a We the People petition that was co-led by Wilbanks and signed by 65,000 people, the U.S. government announced a plan to open up taxpayer-funded research data and make it available for free.

