Industry Veteran Laura Yoars Joins Fingerpaint to Lead Account Service in Cedar Knolls, N.J., Office

Yoars will lead and manage the account service team in first-in-class service to the agency’s clients.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and over 400 employees, has named industry veteran Laura Yoars as the head of account service in its Cedar Knolls, N.J., office.

In her new role, Yoars will oversee client relationships and account service, and she will strategically lead clients and agency teams to create conversation-shifting campaigns. Yoars brings two decades of marketing experience to the agency, and as the New Jersey office continues to expand its East Coast clientele, Yoars will act as an integral member of the leadership team at Fingerpaint.

“We are very happy to welcome Laura to the Fingerpaint team,” said Bill McEllen, Fingerpaint partner. “Our New Jersey office has produced amazing, award-winning work, all while maintaining substantial growth. I think Laura’s experience and leadership will help to foster its continued growth trajectory.”

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to be part of a team that is building something amazing,” said Yoars. “When I learned more about the philanthropic core of Fingerpaint, I knew it was a special place to be. Finding a company that actually walks the walk and gives back to the community makes the job feel that much more rewarding.”

Yoars joins Fingerpaint from Manifest, where she was the senior vice president of client services. During her time there, she built and maintained trusting client relationships that were successful for both clients and agency partners alike. Yoars cut her teeth in healthcare at TBWA\Chiat\Day, where she discovered the impact of impressive, unexpected creative. She also held a leadership role at Digitas, where she led data-driven, market-disrupting campaigns on behalf of her clients. Her experience spans a vast variety of therapeutic categories in the health and wellness space as well as major brands in the consumer space, such as Staples, Discover, United Airlines, and Johns Hopkins University.

“We knew when we met Laura that she would be the perfect fit for Fingerpaint,” said Mark Willmann, head of the Cedar Knolls office. “Her set of values, coupled with her amazing skill set, made it clear she was the team builder and leader we were looking for in our growing office.”

About Fingerpaint:

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint, built on a foundation of empathy, at its core is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a cell and gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at http://fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.