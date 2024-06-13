Industry-wide collaboration unites brightest minds to fight ALS

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. The global effort, which began in the summer of 2014, drew significant attention to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a devastating disease. More than 17 million people participated in the ice bucket challenge, which involved dumping a bucket filled with ice water over your head, taking a video or photo of it, posting it on social media, and challenging your friends and family to do the same.

According to independent research organization RTI International, the 2014 ice bucket challenge raised $115 million for the ALS Association, which allowed the organization to increase annual research funding by 187 percent.

However, a decade later, there are few treatment options for the fatal neurological disease for which there is no cure. A new public-private collaboration is working to change this through a five-year project that aims to accelerate the development and discovery of diagnostics, biomarkers, and treatments for ALS. The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health launched this initiative, called the Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (AMP ALS), in late May.

What makes the partnership so special is the fact that these organizations will be truly working together outside of their traditional silos. The goal is to build the largest data source, which will be a cloud-based, openly accessible knowledge portal, for ALS.

“ALS is hard to solve for so many reasons. I don’t think that it’s impossible, but until we look at the big picture, we’re not going to be able to find truly effective treatments. I think the community at large can recognize there are many people working on ALS and trying to solve it. But it feels disjointed. Everyone has an approach that they feel very passionate about, but there’s not a lot of cross communication,” says Nadia Sethi, director of community outreach and engagement at the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “This [partnership] is something that I didn’t even dream was possible when we were going through ALS four or five years ago, and so the fact that it’s coming to fruition is pretty amazing.”

Dr. Sethi’s husband was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, and he passed away from the disease just one year later. “My husband spent his career working in the pharma industry, and he was a physician by training,” she says. “So, it was a very big shock to land with ALS in 2019 and to see that there really weren’t very good treatment options at all – especially given his background and my healthcare background.” (Dr. Sethi is a dentist by training.) “We were able to navigate things because of our experiences as well as we could, but we really didn’t stand a chance. He was hoping for a brain tumor over ALS when going through diagnosis, and you’ll hear that from many people who are living with ALS.”

It currently can take between 12 and 18 months to be diagnosed with ALS. According to Alessio Travaglia, Ph.D., neuroscientist and director of the AMP ALS program, one of the “game-

changing” components of the partnership is its objective to identify and validate biomarkers of the fast-progressing disease, which could enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, help monitor disease progression, and taking a step back – there is the hope that, in some cases, the biomarkers could even help diagnose the disease before symptoms appear. “We’re talking about a devastating disease that progresses very fast, and there is no single organization that can solve this problem on its own.”

As of the time of writing, the FDA and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH are on board as public sector partners; and private sector partners include biopharma companies AbbVie, Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novartis, QurAlis, Regeneron, and Takeda; and organizations that include the ALS Association, ALS Finding a Cure, the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the Critical Path Institute, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Edmund J. Safra Foundation, Target ALS, and I Am ALS.

“This a concerted effort, which is going to have a lot of impact. With ALS being a heterogeneous disease, it’s different from person to person – it’s different in its onset, progression, and pathology, and if we want to start figuring out how to find the right drugs for the right person at the right time, then we need mass data collection; we need to understand biomarkers that are all those things,” says Dr. Sethi. “Now we’re bringing all of those pieces together, and hopefully that is going to drive drug development in a different way moving ahead.”