Inizio commits to helping limit the impact of climate change and achieving SBTi Net-Zero Standard

November 3 22 – Inizio, a strategic partner to health and life science companies throughout the life cycle of their drug products, has today announced its commitment to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) to help limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The SBTi is a global body which enables businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. 

Inizio has committed to set company-wide emissions reduction targets in line with climate science. This commitment has been accepted by the SBTi and the next step for Inizio is to develop its near-term science-based target(s) which will then need to be approved by the SBTi. 

Dervala Leahy, Head of ESG at Inizio said: “We all have a role to play in helping limit the impact of climate change. At Inizio, we are determined to play our part in supporting the SBTi’s goals. 

At Inizio, we all feel the responsibility of our actions. We empower one another to make positive changes so that collectively we can contribute a better, and more sustainable future for all.”

Organizations working towards this standard are supported by the SBTi with guidance, criteria and recommendations for setting science-based net-zero targets.

Source: Inizio

