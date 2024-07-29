Inizio Engage and Nye Health form a strategic alliance to enhance patient support and outcomes

(London, UK, July 29th 2024) – Inizio Engage and Nye Health have formed a strategic collaboration bringing together our services to deliver a transformative patient support experience. This new integrated approach marries the rich patient support experience offered in Inizio Engage’s Patient solutions services with the advanced analytics and data integration of Nye Health’s digital platform to provide programs that truly resonate with patients and their care partners to ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Our combined capabilities now allow us to offer a transformative patient support experience addressing the individual needs of patients through this unique combination of behavioural insights, patient data, digital technology and clinical expertise. Armed with these data-driven insights, we can effectively drive patient adherence and persistence through patient support services and then see their impact on patient outcomes, the valuable feedback we need to continually improve our programmes.

Our integrated approach, built on Nye Health’s digital platform, marries the rich patient support experience of Inizio Engage with the advanced analytics and data integration needed to apply, tailor and scale learnings across our programmes, regardless of disease area and treatment. The resulting insights allow us to drive a radically different approach to traditional patient support solutions, delivering the support our clients’ patients expect: more engagement and more digital capability.

“This partnership feels like the logical next step to add maximum patient benefits to our customer engagements in patient support. By relying upon better data (including real-world sources) we can offer better insights, increased measurability, plus have the ability to adapt and optimise a configurable, platform-based approach to our clients,” states Kate Kelly, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Inizio Engage.

Nye Health’s platform integrates with patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), behaviour data and patient feedback, gathering and using this data in a compliant, integrated and patient-controlled way. It also incorporates NHS electronic medical records (EMRs), enabling the use of consent-based, anonymised, clinically validated data, all of which allows us to deliver rich insights into patient needs and behaviours.

“The effective utilisation of digital technology in patient support programmes represents a huge opportunity that hasn’t yet been fully realised,” notes Tom White, Chief Product Officer at Nye Health. “Together, we can bring benefits to the millions of patients living with a long-term condition, an increasingly stretched healthcare profession, as well as enable the pharmaceutical industry to more fully understand the impact and effectiveness of their treatments.”

This strategic alliance demonstrates the power of collaboration to improve people’s lives. Both companies look forward to adding value to their current key partners and forming new relationships in the sector to support people to live longer, healthier and happier lives.