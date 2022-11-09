Inizio expands senior leadership team with key appointment

NOVEMBER 9, 2022 – Inizio, a strategic partner for health and life sciences with a full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications, and patient and stakeholder engagement services, has appointed Stephanie Hasenbos-Case as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Stephanie will lead Inizio’s global human resources team, driving the organization’s people strategy which includes overseeing key areas such as talent management, leadership development and compensation and benefits.

She has more than 25 years of international experience working across multiple industries as a strategy and management consultant, corporate leader and global Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining Inizio, Stephanie led highly successful global HR teams in professional services, financial services and engineering/construction.

Stephanie said: “My passion for people drives me every day to help others realize their full potential. I’m fortunate to inherit a highly skilled and experienced team who share that same drive as me and we are looking forward to making Inizio the number one destination for employees.”

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Taffe, CEO of Inizio said: “Stephanie is an asset to the senior leadership team. Her international cross industry experience will be hugely valuable in helping us as we celebrate and expand our cultural diversity and take our people strategy to the next level.”

Stephanie’s global experience in this role is unmatched and I’m thrilled to have her on board as we create Inizio’s future .”

The announcement follows the news of another significant appointment in the senior leadership team, the appointment of Lori Hawthorne as the new Global Head of Talent Acquisition.

About Inizio

Uniting the expertise and capabilities of Ashfield and Huntsworth, Inizio is a strategic partner for companies in health and life sciences. Connecting a full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications and patient and stakeholder engagement services across the lifecycle of a drug, Inizio supports its partners from initial assessment to loss of exclusivity.

Inizio has five specialist business units, each comprising best-in-class companies that provide the depth, breadth and scale to activate transformational change and reimagine health.

Inizio is backed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). For more information visit: www.inizio.health