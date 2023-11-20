Inizio Launch Elevate set to help global pharma maximize product launch potential

Market-leading commercialization platform, Inizio, has announced ‘Inizio Launch Elevate’, a connected suite of its best-in-class capabilities designed to accelerate and simplify product launches for global pharma and biotech companies.

Inizio Launch Elevate combines deep market and patient insights, launch strategy expertise, and rigorous cross-functional execution to ensure relentless alignment throughout the product launch process. Successful launches are underpinned by evidence, data, technology, and stakeholder management to navigate the complexity involved in market launch activity. Inizio’s connected capabilities harness the power of its specialist commercialization platform to unlock, activate, and optimize the value of their clients’ innovations across each pivotal moment of their product launch journey.

Commenting on Inizio’s product launch expertise, Ryan Quigley, COO of Inizio, said: “Launching a treatment is a high-stakes endeavor that comes with a significant risk of failure and pressure to make the right decisions at each pivotal moment. This requires strategic alignment, from regulatory approvals to medical and patient engagement to launch strategy. At Inizio, we are optimally positioned to minimize friction and accelerate our clients’ product launch journeys, ultimately creating and realizing value for their treatments in new and existing markets, to the benefit of their stakeholders and patients.”

Over the last two years, Inizio has become recognized as a product launch powerhouse, collaborating with the biggest names in the business and partnering on 95% of top performing products by revenue in 2022. In addition, across 2021–2022, Inizio supported over half of all new US product launches spanning numerous therapy areas. Of these launches, more than 40% are projected to be blockbuster-performing products between now and 2028, which affords Inizio the privileged position of working on the industry’s highest-value and most innovative assets.

Quigley added: “I am very proud of our team and track record. We apply the collective experience of over 11,000 empowered experts operating across 50 countries to our clients’ most complex launch challenges. We help them break down their product launch barriers and put patients at the heart of their launch journey. Inizio Launch Elevate reaffirms our commitment to offering a connected suite of best-in-class commercialization capabilities so that more people get the treatments they need, faster.”

Inizio helps clients navigate each pivotal moment of their product journey, offering a distinctive yet highly complementary set of expert-led support services that will give businesses a commercial edge in a highly competitive marketplace.

Source: Inizio