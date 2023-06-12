Inizio prioritizes medical excellence and transformation with new senior appointment

Inizio, a global commercialization partner dedicated to the health and life sciences industry aims to set a new standard for medical affairs excellence with the appointment of Shauna Aherne as President, Medical Excellence, Specialized Services at Inizio Medical.

Shauna will be responsible for driving forward a specialist medical transformation offering with sustainable growth across all of Inizio Medical’s agencies and their international client portfolio.

She joins the team from MedEvoke where she served as President and Executive Vice President respectively and was a driving force behind the success of the agency’s consultative and strategic services. During her time with the business, she worked alongside the largest players in the pharma industry, as well as biotech and medical device organizations to drive their launch and commercialization efforts.

Commenting on the appointment Zack Lentz, Global Chief Growth Officer at Inizio Medical said “We are in a time of medical transformation, where the role and demands of medical affairs is rapidly evolving. This has created the need for a strategic partner that can navigate the clinical and commercial landscape, deliver communication excellence and activate new and innovative solutions.

“At Inizio Medical, through our best-in-class agencies and specialized services, we have the scaled capabilities to help drive that transformation and Shauna will play a pivotal role as we continue to embed a culture of innovation and excellence across the business.”

Shauna’s appointment follows a string of senior appointments at Inizio Medical including Matt Lewis as Global Chief Artificial and Augmented Intelligence Officer and Paul Hatton as President, Medical Analytics and Innovation to develop the AI and innovation capabilities throughout the business.

Source: Inizio