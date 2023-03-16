Inizio strengths senior team with DE&I appointment

Inizio, a global strategic partner for health and life sciences with a full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications, and patient and stakeholder engagement services, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Stefanie Christmas as its new Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).

In her new role, Stefanie will be responsible for developing an organization-wide DE&I strategy, and working with individual Business Unit leaders to deliver operational alignment and accountability, as part of Inizio’s commitment to DE&I.

Stefanie is a highly experienced professional with a breadth of expertise in strategic planning and organizational effectiveness, spanning the public and private sectors and multiple industries.

She joins the Inizio executive team from Vynamic (an Inizio Advisory company), where she made her mark by founding Vynamic’s DE&I efforts in 2016, developing an organizational vision and mission to align with its values and culture. In addition to this achievement, Stefanie co-developed Vynamic’s DE&I Consulting Service to help their clients define, develop and operationalize their DE&I strategy.

Commenting on her appointment Stefanie said, “Having previously worked for Vynamic for seven and a half years, I am looking forward to taking up a new challenge working as part of Inizio’s extended executive team. During my time with the company, I’ve worked with some phenomenal companies across the biotech, biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors. Having worked transformational initiatives to embed DE&I in organizations, I can’t wait to get started and make my mark in my new role.”

Inizio’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Taaffe added, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are at the heart of a central Inizio value; we empower everyone. We strive to be a business that our team is proud to be a part of.

“Throughout her career, Stefanie has been highly successful in helping organizations take their DE&I offering to the next level, which will be a big asset at Inizio. It’s also great to appoint Stefanie from within the Inizio family, showcasing the opportunities across the group when it comes to our team’s career development. I wish Stefanie the best of luck in her new role and I’m excited to see what the future holds”

