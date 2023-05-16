Inizio targets innovation and AI-led growth with two top appointments

Inizio, a partner for health and life sciences that seamlessly connects best-in-class strategic, analytic and creative capabilities has strengthened its senior leadership team at Inizio Medical with the dual appointments of Matt Lewis as Global Chief Artificial and Augmented Intelligence Officer and Paul Hatton as President, Medical Analytics and Innovation, in response to seismic technology trends reshaping the industry.

The two new senior appointments at Inizio Medical have been made in recognition of the rapidly increasing role artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation will play in driving forward change and unlocking growth across the sector, both now and in the future.

The appointment of Matt Lewis as Global Chief Artificial and Augmented Intelligence Officer sees the creation of a new role within the company, dedicated to harnessing the commercial opportunities created by the rise of AI and other tech-based innovations and leveraging these for clients. Prior to taking up this new role Matt has worked for Inizio and its parent companies for 8 years, holding a number of senior positions including Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer at MEDiSTRAVA and ApotheCom, and most recently Global Chief Medical Analytics and Innovation Officer at Inizio Medical.

In his new role, Matt will work collaboratively with senior leaders across the business and Inizio Medical’s international clients to establish a centre of excellence for AI solutions.

In addition to this, Inizio Medical has strengthened its innovation and digital analytics service offering with the appointment of Paul Hatton as President, of Medical Analytics and Innovation. Paul will lead the Medical Analytics Practice vision, with responsibility for continuing to embed the latest digital innovations and advanced analytics practices across the business.

He brings significant leadership and innovation expertise to the team from his recent roles as Managing Director of both Synaptik and Medical Expressions for Nucleus Global, one of the largest specialist medical communications networks in the world.

Commenting on the new appointments, Elaine Ferguson, Global President of Inizio Medical, said: “The speed of technological innovation and the rise of AI will act as a catalyst for change across the sector. As part of the largest group of medical agencies, we are well-positioned to be market leaders in this space and ensure our global clients stay at the cutting edge of innovation.

We have an opportunity to shape and influence how we embrace change and how that change is delivered in our industry. That’s why we are making crucial senior appointments to ensure we have the drive, capacity and expertise to guide our customers through a commercial landscape that is being reshaped by technological innovation.“

Inizio Medical is committed to building a brighter future and advancing health and combines the power of three of the world’s leading medical communications companies – ApotheCom, Ashfield MedComms, and Nucleus Global – and the specialized services and skill sets within MEDiSTRAVA and MedEvoke.

Source: Inizio