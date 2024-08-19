Innovating clinical trial designs in rare and ultra-rare disease

By Mariia Salova, Avalere

When it comes to designing clinical trials for rare and ultra-rare diseases, there are greater challenges companies must overcome in comparison to chronic disease studies. The population is smaller, disease awareness is low or nonexistent, and there is lack of understanding among primary care providers on how each condition develops and manifests. Geographical barriers make recruitment and retention difficult and there’s scarcity of information to identify the endpoint selection and clinical trial duration. There are also ethical challenges related to randomizing patients to placebo arms.

This article cites the challenges lifesciences and medical device companies must overcome in planning and executing clinical trials. This content also features one company that is utilizing innovative approaches to their studies and the perspectives of a rare disease patient.

How COVID and current policies are revolutionizing clinical trials

In one sense, COVID-19 triggered the evolution in clinical trials. During the pandemic, the research community rapidly adopted a new way of research dissemination, allowing clinical investigators to accelerate the pace of trials, recruit under-represented patient populations, and expanded the studies’ geographic coverage. Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), or the ability to extend trial activities beyond brick-and-mortar sites, revolutionized the research community, leading to greater innovation in new therapies and medical devices.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was signed into law on August 16, 2022, excludes orphan drugs from the drug price negotiation requirement, enticing manufacturers to focus their resources on rare indications. Another major landscape development that is impacting clinical trial innovation in rare and ultra-rare diseases is the establishment of the Center for Clinical Trial Innovation (C3TI) within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. C3TI is the central hub supporting clinical trial innovation activities through collaboration and communication. C3TI can expedite the development process by providing guidance on how to best design clinical trials that meet regulatory approval.

How one biotech innovated

Beacon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage ophthalmic gene therapy company, approaches clinical trial designs with an eye to innovation to support patients’ unmet needs. Founded in 2023, Beacon Therapeutics’ mission is to save and restore the vision of patients with a range of rare and prevalent retinal diseases that result in blindness. Amy House, head of portfolio strategy indicates that their successes in clinical trial designs for patients with rare eye conditions is their approach.

“We recognize our trials are complex,” she indicated.

To be included in Beacon’s studies, patients will have to undergo various types of vision screenings, comprehensive health histories, and genetic testing. The target groups are significantly smaller, making recruitment and retention challenging. Additionally, House emphasized that providers, optometrists, ophthalmologists, and patients are often not familiar with rare diseases, such as x-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which causes vision loss and blindness — primarily young men — in about 17,000 patients in the United States and EU5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom).

An example of thinking out of the box? Beacon partnered with a mobile vision clinic and offered free vision screening tests. The mobile eye clinic attended many advocacy group events and medical centers, reaching patients that were unreachable before.

“We also built an expansive, global referral network to touch patients beyond the U.S.,” noted House. “Patients are transferred to surgical sites for the procedures, while enabling them to do their screenings and follow-up visits at sites closer to home.”

The company offered “white glove” treatment for patients to reduce their burden of participation as much as possible. The clinical trial team also engaged with key opinion leaders and physicians to inform general clinicians about the disease and bring enthusiasm to the studies. This unique approach is helping Beacon Therapeutics to expand patient identification beyond their clinical trial sites.

What patients think about DCTs

Mike Stodghill is a rare disease patient and a speaker for Mackenzie’s Mission Amyloidosis Speakers Bureau. Amyloidosis is a rare bone marrow disorder that occurs when misfolded amyloid proteins are not broken down and congregate on vital organs and tissues, such as the heart, brain, kidneys, spleen, liver, nerves, or digestive system. Between 10-15 percent of patients with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, also have a light-chain amyloidosis diagnosis; Mike falls into this patient population. The Amyloidosis Speakers Bureau was formed to educate the medical community — and the general public — about this oftentimes misdiagnosed and overlooked disease through the patient’s voice.

In talking with other patients and providers, Stodghill believes decentralized clinical trials can improve participation.

“Some patients in underserved communities do not have the education, access to support groups, or connection to technologies, such as the Internet, to participate in clinical studies,” he said. “Patients also may be limited in travel and need the help of caregivers. Decentralized clinical trials could extend that reach to these communities, increasing the number of diverse patients participating in studies.”

He indicated that patients participate in clinical trials for various reasons, such as access to novel therapies, help find a cure, or receive free medical care. DCTs reduce the burden on participation.

Stodghill also suggests that companies will need to closely collaborate with advocacy groups and minority communities to identify new participants. Some groups meet at local healthcare centers where patients are treated. Companies can work with social workers, discharge planners, and nurse practitioners to inform and educate patients about new studies.

“Most patients living with rare diseases learn about clinical trials from their doctors, medical centers, live seminars, and webinars,” emphasized Stodghill.

The future of DHTs, AI, and ML in clinical trials

Digital health technologies (DHTs) bring significant improvements to clinical trials, enabling real-world data collection. DHTs, such as electronic sensors in wearables, allow continuous remote monitoring of health data directly from patients. These novel measurements can provide insights into physiology and outcomes.

According to House, the technology is not quite there yet but has the potential to decrease the time and costs associated with the studies. Incorporating DHTs in rare disease trials also could benefit those who want to participate but are struggling with transportation.

“There are emerging technologies that apply AI and machine learning (ML) to ophthalmic images that can quickly identify potential patients,” added House. “This technology could also inform natural history studies.”

However, while the potential to decrease time and costs associated with the studies and increase access to trials, the use of AI and ML in clinical trials are still in its infancy. The industry will also need to overcome the challenges around privacy and access to electronic health records.

Adapted regulatory guidelines are needed to simplify the use of DHTs in validating trials. The FDA’s issuance supporting decentralized clinical trials and guidance on digital health technologies (DHTs) on remote data acquisitions are significant steps forward and demonstrate that the industry is ready to embrace DHTs on a wider scale or some variation of it.