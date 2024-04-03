Innovation as a Strategy and how this mindset can drive change for lifesciences companies

By Roberto Ascione, Healthware

In the fast-paced world of life sciences, innovation goes beyond being a buzzword — it’s the driving force behind transformative change. This change is something that drove our leadership team to create the approach we call “Innovation as Strategy,” a response to the accelerating digital transformation hitting our industry, catalyzed by the exponential growth of AI and other advancing technologies, adding a new layer of complexity.

We believe that “innovation” is not something that should be relegated to one division or department. Rather, it is a mindset that should be embraced across an entire organization. When harnessed correctly, innovation can act as a catalyst to drive others forward, do things that have never been done before, take measured risks, and adapt to new realities.

Innovation as Strategy isn’t just a concept — it’s a mindset shift. It’s about reimagining possibilities, challenging conventions, and embracing a culture of continuous innovation. For our entire team, this mindset is the cornerstone of our approach, guiding every decision and driving every initiative.

At the heart of Innovation as Strategy are six core pillars, each representing a key aspect of the lifesciences ecosystem. They include digital transformation, connected experiences, emerging business models, data-driven enterprises, change management and shifting capabilities, and reimagining scientific exchange, focused on the importance of medical affairs and peer-to-peer HCP dynamics. Each pillar, when connected and amplified, provides a framework for innovation, empowering organizations to navigate complexities and industry dynamics while creating new avenues for success and challenging the status quo.

Through this lens, we’ve created new pathways for growth and discovery. By fostering collaboration, encouraging experimentation, and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we’ve helped our organization and several customers be positioned as a catalyst for change within the industry.

It’s not easy, and it’s not something that comes naturally, especially to lifescience leaders. But to reach our utmost potential, we must all look deeper at the concept of innovation as a strategy.

I’ve spent nearly 30 years living on the edge of health care, digital innovation and marketing, and have seen the power of innovation skyrocket. We are at a critical part in this journey to innovate. Never before have we had access to such tools and resources – technologies once were thought to be impossible to leverage now at the click of a mouse. We have unmatched data to help drive better insights and decision-making, evolving platforms and communities to tell stories, and instant connectivity to help a doctor in Rome connect with a patient in Istanbul like never before.

Now is the time to embrace – better yet live innovation as a strategy. Our time is now, and for those who join the journey, you won’t regret it.