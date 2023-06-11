Innovation in gene therapies

By Phil Cyr

“What is now proved was once only imagined.” – William Blake

More than 200 years ago, William Blake wrote those words. Long before we knew chromosomes or DNA or viral vectors existed, yet these words personify the journey we have been on during the last 20 years with the advent of therapeutic gene therapies.

Twenty years ago, it was unimaginable that a child with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 would be ventilator-free or feeding themselves or even standing, but thanks to the gene therapy Zolgensma ,they are.1 Twenty years ago it was unimaginable for someone who had a RPE65 mutation to retain their full vision, yet long-term data from Luxturna, a gene therapy for inherited retinal blindness due to mutation of the RPE65 gene, has demonstrated that 29 original individuals receiving the gene therapy have retained their improved vision for up to five years.2 These are just two examples of gene therapies already on the market and helping patients. Presently, there are 10 gene therapies on the market in either the United States or Europe with another five expected in 2023 and a healthy pipeline in the clinical trial setting (376 active trials, 59 in Phase III).3,4

Even though there has been much innovation to date in gene therapy, safety concerns with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and uneasiness around cost and affordability has brought to the forefront the need for even more advancement in the field. The following are some of the innovations that are occurring to address these issues.

New and more precise gene delivery mechanisms

Tissue-specific promoters for AAV vectors. AAVs are some of the smallest viruses and contain a linear single-stranded DNA genome.5 To make AAVs usable for gene therapies, they are engineered so that the viral genome is replaced with a promoter, the gene or genes of interest, and a terminator. The promoter’s job is to control the gene expression. Traditional promoters have not been tissue-specific, sometimes leading to low expression by silencing the transgene or overexpression, resulting in cell damage and toxicity that in rare instances has resulted in deaths.6,7 An innovation presently being worked on to increase the safety and potential efficacy is designing AAV gene therapies with tissue-specific promoters. Tissue-specific promoters only work in specific cell types and can minimize over- and under-

expression.

Targeted delivery using devices. Another innovation occurring is the use of devices to deliver more vector in a more localized manner to increase efficacy and minimize toxicity. We are starting to see this trend especially in central nervous system (CNS) disorders. For example, many gene therapies targeting the CNS deliver the vector through a bolus injection into the lumbar spine, often with minimal brain penetration and cellular targeting. New approaches being developed use computer models to understand the cerebral spinal flow dynamics in an individual to deliver vector more precisely.8

Non-viral vectors. There is a growing interest in using non-viral means to carry genes into the body. This interest was likely bolstered by the success of several of the COVID-19 vaccines that used lipid nanoparticles to deliver messenger RNA (mRNA). The appeal of using non-viral vectors is they can often carry larger payloads and may have fewer issues with immunogenicity supporting repeat dosing.

There are two main ways non-viral vectors deliver material: physically and chemically. Physical methods allow researchers to directly deliver genetic material to target cells such as ex vivo electroporation or mechanoporation. For example, in mechanoporation being developed by SQZ Biotech, cells are pushed through a narrow channel in a microfluidic device that temporarily disrupts the cell membrane and creates pores in the cell wall allowing a payload to be delivered directly into the cytosol of the cell.9 Chemical methods use natural or synthetic materials that are compatible inside the body including lipids, polymers, nanoparticles, and ministring DNA. Presently, there are approximately 60 therapies in the pipeline exploring the use of non-viral vectors.4

More automation in the manufacturing process

Presently, the manufacturing of gene therapies is a manual process, thus it is at risk for human error, and is labor intensive, driving up the cost of goods and contributing in part to the high price of the initially marketed gene therapies. In general, the manufacturing process of an AAV gene therapy involves the following steps:

10 million cells expand in a vial for three weeks until it reaches 10 billion cells. Cells are transferred to a bioreactor and are transfected with AAV. The cells are broken open to release the full AAV gene therapy vectors, empty AAV vectors, and other components. The product is filtered to remove impurities and separate the full AAV vectors containing therapeutic genes from the empty ones.10

This is time-consuming process with limited automation involved and is performed in relatively small-scale batches.

As more gene therapies come to market, including those for more prevalent diseases such cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and even heart failure, it is imperative that they can be manufactured in larger scales and in a more cost-efficient manner. It is precisely for this reason that we have seen a movement to automation of the manufacturing process. For example, cell stacks that enable the initial growth referenced in step 1 need to be operated manually within a biosafety hood resulting in limited information on the cultured cells and consistency. Being able to automate that part of the process with a bioreactor where real-time monitoring can occur with limited human involvement will reduce cost and improve batch consistency. We are starting the movement to facilities where the whole process – steps 1–4 – is controlled and monitored via a common platform.11

Evaluation of value and payment models

One of the most complex areas of gene therapy to innovate is the assessment of value and payment. Most of the products presently on the market have a list price of over $1 million dollars per administration and some of the newer entrants for severe and moderate hemophilia B and early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy have list prices over $3 million. Despite these prices, payers have been covering and paying for gene therapies based on their clinical, quality-of-life, and economic value demonstrated in cost-effectiveness models, limited budgetary exposure due to use in rare diseases, and one-time or infrequent administration.

With the potential for more gene therapies on the market looming over the next three to five years (including some more common disorders), payers are becoming more concerned about the overall budget impact. This concern is leading them to consider innovation in payment models and other mechanisms to mitigate financial risk. For example, performance-based, amortization, indication-based, and dynamic pricing models have been explored. All these models are ways for the payer to stagger payment as the benefit from the gene therapy develops.

In the United States we have observed the emergence of gene therapy “carve outs”, where the employer pays 99 cents per member per month to insure that individual for gene therapy. The coverage and payment are managed by a third party.12 This reduces the financial risk to the employer, but we have yet to see how these carve outs will impact patient access. In Europe, some countries are employing dynamic approval models, in which conditional approvals at a price are given and then reevaluated once additional clinical trial and/or real-world data are available.13 Presently, most of the innovation with payment models have been protective from the standpoint of one stakeholder vs. another stakeholder; the true innovation is going to be when multiple-

stakeholders share risk instead of protecting against risk.

In the last 20 years we have proved that gene therapies work. In the next 20 years we must imagine innovation that makes gene therapies safer, more accessible to a wider range of diseases, and more affordable.

References

Novartis Gene Therapy Press Release. (Mar 20, 2023). “Zolgensma long-term data demonstrating sustained durability up to 7.5 years post-dosing; 100% achievement of all assessed milestones in children treated prior to SMA symptom onset.” Daley, J. (2021). “Four success stories in gene therapy.” Nature. 1-3. Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. Regenerative Medicine: The Pipeline Momentum Builds H1 2022 Report. Accessed November 12, 2022. https://alliancerm.org/sector-report/h1-2022-report/ Watt A. (2022). “A gene therapy landscape analysis of rare vs. common disorders.” Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Conference. Boston, MA. Naso M.F., et al. (2017). “Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) as a vector for gene therapy.” BioDrugs. (2017) 31:317–34. doi: 10.1007/s40259-017-0234-5. Zheng, C., Baum, B.J. (2008). “Evaluation of promoters for use in tissue-specific gene delivery.” Methods Mol Biol. 434:205-19. News Brief. (2021). “High-dose AAV gene therapy deaths.” Nat Biotechnol. 38, 910. Alcyone Therapeutics. Accessed November 16, 2000. https://alcyonetx.com/science-technology/falcon/ Chase, S. What is cell squeeze technology? Synthetic. Accessed April 22, 2023. https://synthetic.com/what-is-cell-squeeze-technology/ Novartis Gene Therapies. Gene Therapy Manufacturing. Accessed April 20, 2022. https://www.novartis.com/about/innovative-medicines/novartis-gene-therapies/gene-therapy-manufacturing Labiotech. Accessed April 21, 2023. Sunderham, S. (2022). “The Evolving Role of Automation in Gene Therapy Manufacturing.”. Accessed April 21, 2023. https://www.labiotech.eu/partner/evolving-role-automation-gene-therapy-manufacturing/ Embarc Benefit Protection Plan. Accessed November 16, 2022. https://www.cigna.com/employers/cost-control/embarc-benefit-protection National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Managed Access. Accessed November 29, 2022. https://www.nice.org.uk/about/what-we-do/our-programmes/managed-access