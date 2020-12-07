Inovio doses first volunteer as part of Covid-19 vaccine mid-stage trial

Inovio doses first volunteer as part of its COVID-19 vaccine mid-stage trial

(Reuters) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has dosed the first participant in a mid-stage clinical trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 study will enroll about 400 participants who are 18 years or older, to assess the vaccine’s ability to produce immune response and to determine the appropriate doses for a later study, the company said.