Inovio doses first volunteer as part of Covid-19 vaccine mid-stage trial

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Analysis-Can-first-Covid-19-vaccines-bring-herd-immunity-Experts-have-doubts-Reuters-11-18-20-1.jpeg 227 369 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-12-07 08:28:292020-12-07 11:59:42Inovio doses first volunteer as part of Covid-19 vaccine mid-stage trial
Inovio doses first volunteer as part of its COVID-19 vaccine mid-stage trial
(Reuters) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has dosed the first participant in a mid-stage clinical trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.
The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 study will enroll about 400 participants who are 18 years or older, to assess the vaccine’s ability to produce immune response and to determine the appropriate doses for a later study, the company said.