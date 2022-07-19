Inovio to cut 18% full-time jobs to conserve cash

,
Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio to cut 18% full-time jobs to conserve cash

July 19 (Reuters) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO.O) said on Tuesday it was cutting 18% of its full-time workforce, as the company shifts focus to developing its COVID-19 booster shot.

Inovio in May had scrapped a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine after the company fell behind rivals in the vaccine race. It said it would develop the vaccine candidate, INO-4800, as a heterologous booster.

The company said on Tuesday the changes are expected to reduce its operating expenses by about 30% over the next 18 months and would extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.

That would allow Inovio to focus on the development of its COVID-19 booster shot and other vaccine programs, the company said.

As of February, Inovio had 317 full-time employees, according to its regulatory filing.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
GileadReuters EU signs COVID drug procurement deal with Gilead
Early warnings of monkeypox ignored prior to unprecedented outbreak
Q&A with Propel Health CEO Mark Fleischer
Protesters, vaccine patients, AstraZenecaReuters As COVID patent war rages on, pharma group seeks fairer future access
Woman receives COVID vaccineReuters Wastewater study technique finds virus variants sooner; many patients are using meds affected by Paxlovid
Calif. top court to consider employer liability for COVID infections
Eli Lilly Eli Lilly to supply additional doses of COVID antibody drug to U.S.
First steps in reforming global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting