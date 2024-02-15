Interactive & digital marketing: Facts and figures in medtech regulatory benchmarks

Most medtech companies (87 percent) can’t seamlessly exchange product information between in-country and global regulatory assurance teams, according to the 2023 Regulatory Benchmark Report from Veeva MedTech. Without a standardized and consistent way to share documents globally, organizations can’t ensure the reliability or accuracy of product information across markets. This increases compliance risk.

A single source for regulatory documents can enable global teams to access real-time information and take proactive action. Yet, more than half of respondents (56 percent) say they don’t have access to a single source for documents to support global submissions. As regulations — like EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR) — continue to evolve, establishing centralized regulatory data and documents should be a top priority to accelerate approvals and speed up new market entry.

Veeva’s survey also found that more than one-third (35 percent) of companies rely on status meetings to share regulatory plans across functions. This obligates individuals to communicate vital information, reducing visibility and data quality. And a large majority (75 percent) say key content, such as intended use or device descriptions, is misaligned across functions at least some of the time. With the variance in information, companies face an increased risk of inaccurate or incomplete regulatory submissions. Also, just 14 percent of respondents say their entire content lifecycle process is optimized across functions. At the other end of the spectrum, more than a third (34 percent) say they conduct siloed content reviews or have no clear review process. With this disconnected approach, regulatory teams report they often lack the evidence needed during product claim audits.

“As companies scale and expand into global markets, having real-time, accurate product information can significantly streamline in-country regulatory submissions,” says Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. “The research reveals a significant opportunity for medtechs to unify global regulatory information, a shift that can empower regulatory affairs with data for faster approvals.”

Source: Veeva MedTech