Interactive video ads drive impact and education around pharmaceutical product launches

By Candace Chang, VDX.tv

According to marketing experts, the average person sees between 4,000 and 10,000 ads in a single day. It can take 10+ years for a drug to be FDA-approved, and it’s crucial for advertisers to make a splash upon the launch of the new product. In order to differentiate a new treatment from the competition and effectively convey efficacy and safety, pharmaceutical companies are leveraging interactive video advertising. High-impact formats not only break through the clutter but offer more real estate than traditional banner ads for advertisers to provide education.

Patricio Ledesma, CEO at CRO Sofpromed, estimates that “The average cost of Phase I, II and III clinical trials is around $4 million, $13 million, and $20 million respectively. Phase III studies for new drugs approved by the FDA cost a median of $41,117 per patient.”

In addition to exorbitant costs, the length of study for Phase III clinical trials is usually one to four years.

After all the time and money invested, it’s no wonder pharmaceutical companies are investing millions (even billions) into advertising to make an impact upon FDA approval. The advertiser’s goal with a product launch campaign is to encourage patients to ask their doctors about a specific treatment by name and determine if it’s right for them. By delivering the same ad campaign and jingle over and over again, pharmaceutical companies are able to build awareness and trust with consumers, which ultimately drives consideration.

Naturally, we see marketers turn to television and digital, but how can they make sure ads are seen, targeted to relevant audiences, and actually driving results?

The benefits of interactive video advertising over banner ads

While display and standard pre-roll ads have been the norm in pharmaceutical advertising over the last decade and longer, they remain limited in their ability to provide consumers with information or insight into the treatment. When marketing a new medication, it’s important to convey not only what the medication treats, but also address concerns such as efficacy or information around the clinical trial. Banner ads provide very limited real estate to share information. There’s not much that can be conveyed within a 160×600 or even a 300×250 ad, especially when the important safety information (ISI) is taking up roughly one-third of the ad.

Bringing the right information to the right patients

Before FDA approval, pharmaceutical advertisers typically run unbranded disease state awareness campaigns. These types of campaigns are meant to drive education and build anticipation around the new treatment coming to market. One challenge with unbranded initiatives is that marketing dollars are invested toward building unbranded web pages, but these web pages are difficult for the average person to find. Unless an individual is actively searching for information about a specific condition and comes across a search ad, the website is nearly impossible to access due to its unique URL.

Through interactive ads, an advertiser can now bring the website directly to the patient. The “microsite” experience can mimic the look and feel of the unbranded website and pull in educational content. Ads can be built to expand upon user engagement (via intentional hover or click), providing a larger canvas for brands to convey information such as signs and symptoms, causes, patient stories, and more. With programmatic targeting solutions such as IQVIA, Swoop, or Crossix implemented, advertisers can target relevant patient populations in a safe, HIPAA-compliant manner while bringing awareness of the condition to patients and encouraging conversation with a physician.

When it finally comes time for full FDA approval, new treatments truly need to make a name for themselves after all the time and resources spent. It is imperative that marketing dollars are invested to differentiate the new drug from the marketplace, especially amongst competitors.

There will always be distrust among new treatments. How can advertisers convey efficacy and safety? There will always be larger and more well-known blockbuster drugs. How can new treatments demonstrate they are the better choice?

Video is an effective medium for both storytelling and delivering complex content in a user-friendly way. A traditional 30-second pre-roll video ad gives patients a better understanding of what a drug treats. However, by adding interactive features to the video ad unit, a brand can take a simple ad experience to the next level. Information on drug efficacy, safety, dosing, and administration can be included within the ad unit to provide the patient with more education to decide if the drug is right for them. Depending on the vendor, interactive ad features can also highlight clinical trial statistics, patient testimonials, cost saving options, and doctors’ discussion guides. Pre-qualifiers can be built into the ad to personalize the experience and ensure ads are reaching relevant patients or HCPs. All features can be built into an ad unit that checks the boxes for pharmaceutical compliance by including ISI and a package insert (PI) click-out. Every interaction, every click is tracked for reporting and optimization purposes, shifting impressions away from those who are uninterested and toward those who might be a caregiver or patient.

By providing the option to explore information through interactive ads, brands are empowering potential patients to compare treatment options and to ask their doctors for the best treatment plan.

Connected TV’s role in pharmaceutical advertising

Connected TV (CTV) is another key marketing tactic to leverage during a product launch. CTV is an internet-enabled television that allows users to stream content. CTV is expected to be in 115.1 million households by 2024 and is the center of the household where families gather together to watch their favorite shows on Netflix, HBOMax, Hulu, or other platforms.

To provide low-cost or even free streaming services to consumers, platforms are offering ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) opportunities to advertisers. Meaning, similar to pre, mid or post-roll ads that appear while watching video content online, advertisers can now buy 15–60-second spots before, during, or after a show.

Capitalizing on this growing channel, the pharma industry has observed a major shift with pharma-specific linear TV ad spend dropping to 43% in 2022 and CTV spend surpassing it. CTV also allows advertisers to connect with patients (or even HCPs) in a more efficient manner, leveraging the same third-party health data as desktop and mobile. For HCP campaigns, targeting on a 1:1 NPI level is possible on CTV, and physician-level data can be passed back, which is unimaginable from a traditional linear TV standpoint.

Upon a drug launch (or really across any product launch), the goal is to position your brand to appear larger than it is. By targeting the right patient population and managing frequency across devices, there is less waste compared to linear TV. Re-messaging exposed CTV viewers on desktop and mobile devices is an effective way to continue the conversation with patients about their health while also staying top of mind. Automatic content recognition (ACR) technology allows advertisers to target those who have been exposed or not exposed to a brand’s or competitor’s ads on TV, so the advertiser can focus on building loyalty or conquesting.

While linear TV is a flat video spot, connected TV once again allows for customization and interactivity. Because CTV is technically a digital format, ads are served in a similar, personalized manner as desktop and mobile. For brands, this means more creativity and additional context that can be provided. Interactive CTV ads now feature QR codes, allowing users to scan on their mobile phones if they wish to learn more.

Interactive ads aren’t meant to drive forced interactions. Rather, they provide information and education when sought after and serve as a resource. While video ads are informative, by adding the extra layers of education within an interactive ad, patients can understand their options and make informed decisions when speaking to a physician about a new medication.