International donors to pledge 13.8 billion euros to tackle AIDS: Macron
International donors to pledge 13.8 billion euros to tackle AIDS: Macron

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, October 10th, 2019

 

PARIS (Reuters) – International donors have agreed to pledge 13.8 billion euros ($15.21 billion) to tackle AIDS, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron added that Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates was part of a group of international donors pledging new money.

 

Reporting Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Lowe

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-aids-summit-donors/international-donors-to-pledge-13-8-billion-euros-to-tackle-aids-macron-idUSKBN1WP1WH

