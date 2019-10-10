PARIS (Reuters) – International donors have agreed to pledge 13.8 billion euros ($15.21 billion) to tackle AIDS, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron added that Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates was part of a group of international donors pledging new money.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-aids-summit-donors/international-donors-to-pledge-13-8-billion-euros-to-tackle-aids-macron-idUSKBN1WP1WH