International Researchers Conclude COVID-19 is Not Manmade

Conspiracy theorists have suggested that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is manmade, leaked from the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory that is in the area where the pandemic originated. Researchers with Scripps Research and other institutions around the globe published a study in the journal Nature Medicine debunking the theory after an analysis of the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2.

“By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes,” said Kristian Andersen, associate professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps and corresponding author of the study.

Additional authors include Robert F. Garry of Tulane University, Edward Holmes of the University of Sydney, Andrew Rambaut of University of Edinburgh, and W. Ian Lipkin of Columbia University.

As of March 18, there are 201,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 8,007 total deaths, and 82,034 recoveries.

SARS-CoV-2 is from the coronavirus family. Coronaviruses cause a variety of illnesses that range dramatically in severity, such as colds, which are relatively mild, to the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the 2012 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, was first brought to the world’s attention on December 31, 2019 when Chinese health authorities notified the World Health Organization of an outbreak.

Shortly after the announcement, Chinese researchers sequenced the genome of SARS-CoV-2 and published the data globally. Andersen and his colleagues analyzed the sequencing data to better understand the origins and evolution of the virus. They focused on the genetic template for spike proteins, which are proteins on the outside of the virus that attach to and penetrate the outer walls of human and animal cells. In particular, there were two important aspects of the spike protein, the receptor-binding domain (RBD) and the cleavage site. The RBD has been described as “a kind of grappling hook that grips onto host cells” and the cleavage site has been described as a “can opener that allows the virus to crack open and enter host cells.”