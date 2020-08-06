Intouch Group Hires Susan Perlbachs as Chief Creative Officer

Award-Winning Exec Solidifies Intouch as Global Creative Powerhouse

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Intouch Group, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, announced the hire of Susan Perlbachs as its chief creative officer (CCO). As CCO, Perlbachs will be responsible for creative leadership across all Intouch Group affiliates, locations and clients. She will be based in Intouch’s New York office.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this award-winning organization that I’ve admired for quite some time,” said Perlbachs. “I’m thrilled to work with the incredibly talented executive creative directors who have made the Intouch creative team what it is today, and to partner with them to elevate the organization and its reputation to even greater heights.”

Perlbachs brings nearly 20 years of experience with other renowned healthcare agencies, including high-level positions at GSW and Grey Healthcare, driving major campaigns for U.S. and global brands for professional and consumer audiences, including over-the-counter, oncology, nephrology and neurology. Most recently, she served as EVP, Group Creative Director at FCB Health. Honors and accolades include being named one of PharmaVoice’s Top 100 Most Inspiring People, speaking at Cannes Lions Health and serving as a Clio judge. She also was named an HBA Rising Star.

“Susan’s bold creative vision and passion for developing inspiring, educational, and activating brand experiences make her a fantastic fit for Intouch’s curious, tenacious and fearless culture,” said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group. “Her addition to the executive leadership team further solidifies Intouch as a world-class creative powerhouse, and I am confident her strong business acumen will significantly contribute to our aggressive growth trajectory.”

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through seven affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,000 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at [email protected] or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

